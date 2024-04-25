Watch: Manchester City punish Brighton for awful playing out from the back and make it 3-0

Manchester City are firmly in control of things now after tripling their advantage in a gruelling first half for Brighton and Hove Albion.

It looked a long night ahead for the home side when Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring with a marvelous diving header, and when Phil Foden’s deflected free-kick found the back of the net the Seagulls’ nightmares started to come true.

Less than eight minutes after Foden claimed his 15th goal of the Premier League season, the talented England international added another following some poor build-up play at the back from Brighton.

"Brighton are PUNISHED" ? Phil Foden scores another for Man City! ? pic.twitter.com/itkdlCBiJq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 25, 2024

Foden seized the fortuitous opportunity and put an exclamation mark on an excellent first half display from Manchester City.