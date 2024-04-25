24-year-old looks to have played his last game for Leeds; summer exit imminent

With only two games to go until the end of the Championship season, Leeds United still aren’t guaranteed an automatic promotion place.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently in second place and are four points behind leaders, Leicester City.

They are ahead of Ipswich Town by a point but the Portman Road based side have a game in hand.

The race for promotion looks likely to be going to the final day of the season, and the all whites have a tough fixture against Southampton to close out their 2023/24 campaign.

Leeds likely to let Jamie Shackleton leave

That the Elland Road outfit are even in the mix for automatic promotion is nothing short of a miracle.

Farke was having to work with one hand tied behind his back when he began his tenure at Leeds, given that for a few weeks into the season he was still powerless to stop players leaving or being sold.

New owner, 49ers Enterprises, obviously wanted to trim the fat off the squad so to speak, so it was a good while before Leeds had anything like a settled squad.

It’s therefore to Farke’s great credit that, a couple of blips notwithstanding, he’s been able to guide the club into the position they are at present.

MOT Leeds News note that one player who was a regular at the beginning of the campaign now isn’t getting a look in, and that’s likely to have spelt the end of his career at Leeds.

Jamie Shackleton has been injured and ill at various stages of the campaign, and in his stead, other players have come to the fore.

The 24-year-old has found it harder and harder to get back into the starting XI, and with his contract at the club due to run out on June 30, it appears to be a foregone conclusion that the club will allow him to leave.