Exclusive: Decision soon as Ruben Amorim linked with Chelsea job, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea will make a decision on Mauricio Pochettino’s future soon as Ruben Amorim is the latest name to be linked with the Blues job.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, with the journalist explaining that he’s not aware of anything concrete happening with Amorim, nor any imminent update on Pochettino’s situation.

Chelsea seem prepared to discuss the situation internally, but any final decision will come later, with Pochettino not set to be sacked even in the wake of the club’s humiliating 5-0 defeat away to Arsenal on Tuesday night.

Amorim has been linked with a number of big jobs after impressing at Sporting Lisbon, and one imagines he could surely be one to watch with Chelsea if they do decide to part ways with Pochettino, but that’s far from certain yet, it would seem.

Amorim to replace Pochettino? Fabrizio Romano’s update…

“Many of you have been asking me about whether Chelsea are going to sack Mauricio Pochettino after the terrible game against Arsenal, a 5-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, but the answer is no,” Romano wrote in today’s column.

“There is no change to Chelsea’s plans now – nothing is happening. Obviously Chelsea are discussing internally about the future, but a final decision on Pochettino’s future will be made closer to the end of the season.

“We’ve seen some reports about Ruben Amorim being linked with Chelsea as a potential replacement for Pochettino, but I’m not aware of concrete contacts so far, we will see closer to the end of the season. For sure Amorim is keeping all the options open after West Ham talks ended up not advancing to anything concrete. But, again, decisions on Pochettino will be made at the end of the season, not now.”