Arne Slot breaks silence over Liverpool job, admitting “it’s no secret I’d like to go”

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has broken his silence over a move to Liverpool, saying he has every confidence the two clubs will reach an agreement.

Slot, who won the Dutch Cup last weekend and also guided Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title last season has emerged as the main candidate this week to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds saw a first offer rejected by the Dutch side, but the Anfield outfit are expecting to a close a deal soon.

Slot speaks on Liverpool move

Ahead of Feyenoord’s game against Go Ahead Eagles on Thursday night, Slot made no secret of his desire to become the next Liverpool boss.

“The clubs are negotiating. I am waiting to see what will come out of it”, the 45-year-old told ESPN.

“It is no secret that I would like to go to Liverpool. Now I am waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement. I have every confidence in that.”

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes has a good relationship with Feyenoord having done business with the club during his time at Bournemouth.

After a thorough search led by Michael Edwards, the CEO of Football at owners Fenway Sports Group, it was decided that Slot ticked the most boxes.

The Reds contacted the Dutch Champions on Wednesday with a first offer of compensation for the Dutchman, who doesn’t have a release clause in his contract.

It’s believed it will take a fee of more than £10m for Liverpool to get their man, who will look to bring a number of his staff with him, including assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

Liverpool had initially been considering a move for Xabi Alonso before he decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim held initial conversations with the club, but negotiations went no further.

The Reds also gave consideration to Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi before settling on Slot.