Arsenal legend Lauren has singled out Ben White for praise for his performances for the Gunners this season after a terrific performance saw the right-back score twice in the 5-0 win over Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Arsenal thrashed their rivals at the Emirates Stadium to go top of the Premier League table, and they now look to be in the best position to challenge Manchester City right until the final day as Liverpool’s hopes were dealt a significant blow after their 2-0 defeat away to Everton last night.

Lauren is clearly a big fan of what White has contributed to the team this season, with the former Cameroon right-back praising the 26-year-old for his decision to step away from representing the England national team.

Although White’s decision attracted a lot of controversy from other fans and from some sections of the press, Lauren has fully backed the Arsenal defender’s move, and he feels that most of the club’s fans will also be happy that he can fully focus on success for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Ben White praised by Arsenal legend Lauren

“The only thing I can say about Ben White is that I’m so proud of him. I’ve been a supporter of his ever since he arrived, and I’ve never doubted his quality,” Lauren said.

“It’s a real shame he’s not a part of the national set-up – we don’t know exactly why that is. He would be a great option for England, especially heading into the Euros, but if that’s not going to be the case then, while it’s a real shame, being selfish, I honestly don’t mind – because it means his sole focus is on Arsenal. Ben White not playing for England is only a good thing for Arsenal supporters.

“That was the turning point in his Arsenal career, though, in my opinion… when he decided to leave the national team. That situation made him stronger, I believe. He’s stronger now than the player who was playing for the national team, 100%. He’s stronger than ever, and I love it. I love it.”

Lauren was speaking at Ladbrokes Fanzone’s North London Derby mural.