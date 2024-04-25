Former Arsenal right-back Lauren, a member of their famous ‘Invincibles’ title-winning side of 2003/04, has heaped praise onto the defensive partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Gunners have the most solid defensive record in the Premier League this season, and it could yet earn them the title for the first time in 20 years, as they remain in a very close race with reigning champions Manchester City.

Saliba and Gabriel both look like crucial figures in Mikel Arteta’s side, and Lauren admits he thinks they’re ‘outstanding’ and has also enjoyed the chance to speak with them and get a closer look at them while the club were on pre-season tour last summer.

Lauren thinks Saliba and Gabriel complement each other well and form a really good partnership, as they both have slightly different strengths and qualities that combine well to make Arsenal a proper defensive force – something they’ve not been thought of as being for a very long time.

Lauren on Arsenal duo Saliba and Gabriel

“There isn’t a better centre-back partnership than Gabriel and William Saliba in the Premier League, in my opinion. I was with the team back in the summer during their pre-season in the USA. I was talking to Saliba and Gabriel and I told them it’s been such a long time since I’ve seen two centre-backs with such a strong understanding of each other’s games. Their communication and coordination is exceptional, and it’s been a long time since we’ve seen that at Arsenal. They’re the best pair in England at the moment, without a doubt,” Lauren said.

“One is more comfortable on the ball – Saliba, but that’s not to say Gabriel isn’t good in that are himself – and the other is more aggressive, in his tackles, in his aerial duels, and with his anticipation of the ball. They work so well together, and I think they’ve been absolutely outstanding.

“I love to see Gabriel’s passion, it’s fantastic. You need that kind of character at the back. He has so much quality on the ball, but he’s also so aggressive; he has all of the qualities you need at this level. When things don’t go well, he’s constantly talking to his teammates as well; Saliba made a couple of mistakes in the game against Chelsea, and Gabriel was straight over to him, talking to him and lifting him up. When I see that kind of thing, I can’t help but feel so proud.”

Lauren was speaking at Ladbrokes Fanzone’s North London Derby mural.