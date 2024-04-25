Arsenal face huge Premier League competition for Real Madrid stalwart

Whether or not Arsenal go on to win their first Premier League title in 20 years, the Gunners will strengthen their first-team squad in the summer.

Having bought well before the beginning of the current campaign, the North Londoners rightly find themselves in amongst it at the business end of the season and, with four games of their 2023/24 left to play, it’s still all to play for.

Man City can still overhaul them if they win their games in hand, and it’s Pep Guardiola’s side that remain in the box seat.

Win all of their games and the title stays at the Etihad Stadium for a fourth consecutive season.

Arsenal looking at Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy

However, this hasn’t been a procession and City remain under constant pressure from Arsenal and, to a lesser extent after their loss to Everton, Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s squad have clearly learned from last season, and even though they had a wobble a few games ago, it appears that they have the mental strength to compartmentalise the draws and defeats and move forwards.

With only 26 goals conceded this season and 82 scored, they are the best in the English top-flight for either metric. A title would merely underscore that dominance.

Declan Rice has shown how to come into a winning side and improve them immeasurably, and that would be the challenge for any other players that Arsenal might target this summer.

According to L’Equipe, one of those is expected to be Real Madrid’s 28-year-old stalwart, Ferland Mendy.

Los Blancos are on the verge of another Spanish top-flight title, but they too are expected to improve in the close season.

Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies are just two names that have been linked with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

Mendy, per WhoScored, has been a consistent performer for the club throughout the 2023/23 campaign, though could consider an approach from the Gunners if Real make it clear that rotation next season is the order of the day.