Arsenal are keen on signing the Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old Portuguese international has been linked with the move away from the Premier League and a report from Fichajes claims that several top clubs are keen on him.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Arsenal are keeping tabs on his situation. Silva has 11 goals and five assists this season.

The midfielder is likely to cost around €50 million this summer and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done. Silva has proven himself to be a top-class performer in the Premier League over the years and he has helped Manchester City with major trophies.

Arsenal could certainly use more quality and depth in the final third and Silva will add goals and creativity to the side. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere in the midfield and he could prove to be an asset for Mikel Arteta and his team.

Bernardo Silva to Arsenal?

It will be interesting to see if the midfielder is willing to join a rival club at the end of the season. He has already proven himself in England and he might be keen on a new challenge now. A move away from the Premier League could be more exciting for the player.

The opportunity to join clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona could be hard to turn down. It will be interesting to see if the Spanish clubs decide to come forward with a concrete proposal to sign him.

It would be a major coup for Arsenal if they manage to get the deal done. Silva will not only add more quality to their attack, his winning experience and leadership qualities will come in handy as well.

Apart from his technical attributes, Silva is a hard-working player who will help out defensively, and his arrival will also help relieve some creative burden for Martin Odegaard.