Arsenal join the race to sign playmaker with 10 goal contributions this season

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

According to reports (h/t SportWitness), Arsenal are keen on the Ukrainian midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the 21-year-old.

Sudakov has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and the opportunity to join a big club like Arsenal will be a tempting proposition for him. It is no secret that Arsenal need to add more quality and depth in the final third. Sudakov could prove to be a quality acquisition for them.

He has established himself as a key player for Shakhtar and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. The report states that Sudakov is likely to cost more than €50 million and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to pay up.

The midfielder usually operates in the number ten role, but he is versatile enough to slot into the wide areas as well. He will add goals and creativity to the attack. Sudakov has seven goals and three assists this season.

Arsenal need Georgiy Sudakov

Arsenal have been overly dependent on Martin Odegaard for creativity this season. They need to add more depth to the position. Sudakov could share the creative burden with the Arsenal captain and help the Gunners improve.

Arsenal will be hoping to win the league title and the UEFA Champions League in the coming seasons and they need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions.

Sudakov would be a quality long-term investment for them. The 21-year-old is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a quality Premier League midfielder with the right guidance. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can negotiate a reasonable price with the Ukrainian club now.