Brighton & Hove Albion’s recent 4-0 defeat against Manchester City left both fans and critics questioning the team’s tactics and decision-making on the pitch.

The Seagulls, who were not only representing their own supporters but also carrying the hopes of Arsenal and Liverpool fans, faced a daunting challenge against a Manchester City side determined to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League.

From the outset, it was evident that Roberto De Zerbi’s side would struggle against the reigning champions, especially considering their poor form and injury woes leading up to the match. Manchester City wasted no time in asserting their dominance, with Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden netting early goals to put the Seagulls on the back foot.

However, it was Brighton’s risky playing style that drew the most criticism from pundits and fans. Defensive errors, including risky passes inside their own penalty area, played directly into Manchester City’s hands, allowing them to capitalise on Brighton’s mistakes and extend their lead.

Roberto De Zerbi’s tactics come under scrutiny as Brighton suffer 4-0 defeat to Manchester City

Speaking on BBC Five Live, Brentford defender Ben Mee highlighted the home side’s predicament, acknowledging their bravery on the ball but emphasising the need for adaptability in challenging circumstances.

“They’re not in a good run of form at the moment. You admire the bravery they have on the ball, but when it’s not going your way, you need to change things up sometimes. You can’t be making mistakes in your own box like they have done at 2-0 down.”

Social media erupted with criticism directed at Brighton’s tactics, with many expressing disbelief at the team’s decision-making under pressure. One fan wrote on Twitter, “What on earth were Brighton doing back there? Absolute nonsense.”