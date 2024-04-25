Bruno Fernandes hails Manchester United’s character following comeback win against Sheffield United

Bruno Fernandes hailed Manchester United’s character after they came from behind to beat Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Following a difficult FA Cup semi final last weekend where they threw away a three goal lead, United found themselves 2-1 down to the league’s bottom side in the second half, despite dominating the early stages.

Harry Maguire had levelled the scores in the first half, before the Portugal international scored twice, with Rasmus Hojlund adding a fourth to move United up to sixth, three points ahead of Newcastle in seventh.

Fernandes hails Manchester United’s character

The 29-year-old now has 15 goals this season, with 10 coming in the Premier League and has been the Red Devils go to man this campaign.

The Portuguese admitted after the game that United put themselves in difficult positions to win matches but praised the teams character.

“We talk about clean sheets all the time and we want to keep them. Credit to Sheffield United”, Fernandes said in quotes picked up by Mail Sport.

“At the end we came back. We put ourselves in a position where it’s tough to win games. But also it shows a bit of character.”

“We also need to be aware that if we control the game like we did in the first half, we have to score our chances.

“We’re scoring lots of goals. It’s just about that compactness we need to have as a team.”

The midfielder’s first came from the penalty spot, whilst his second was a brilliant strike from distance.

Fernandes admitted he was happy to score but insisted winning matches was more important.