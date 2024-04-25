Manchester United’s journey in the Premier League this season has been nothing short of tumultuous, marked by unexpected losses, lackluster performances, and managerial scrutiny. With only a few games left, their hopes of securing a top-five finish seem to be fading.

The Red Devils’ recent encounter with Sheffield United showcased their struggles, needing to come from behind twice on their home turf, a far cry from the dominant performances expected of a club of their stature. Even their advancement to the FA Cup final was marred by a less-than-convincing victory over Coventry City in the semi-finals.

At the helm of this subpar season is Erik ten Hag, whose leadership has come under increasing pressure. Critics point to the team’s lack of an identity and style of play, as they appear to be merely going through the motions on the pitch.

However, amidst the criticism, there are voices of support for Ten Hag’s man-management skills, particularly in handling certain players. High-profile clashes with Cristiano Ronaldo and the subsequent departure of the Portuguese star, as well as Jadon Sancho’s loan move to Borussia Dortmund, have been focal points of contention.

Jamie Carragher speaks fondly of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Jamie Carragher, among others, has praised Ten Hag’s handling of these situations, commending his firm yet fair approach.

Speaking on The Overlap, Carragher highlighted Sancho’s struggles at Old Trafford, echoing sentiments that the winger has failed to live up to expectations since his £70 million arrival from Dortmund in 2021.

“I think they are the things I admire him [Ten Hag] on. I don’t think he has got them wrong at all. Ronaldo had to be dealt with, and he dealt with it head on.

“Sancho, the club looked after him for a couple of months with whatever was going on off the pitch, I think he made a very small comment…Let’s be honest, he did nothing for Man United. £70/80 million and he did nothing. He dealt with that when he stepped out of line.”