Chelsea confirm Enzo Fernandez has undergone groin surgery and will miss rest of the season

Chelsea have released a statement confirming Enzo Fernandez has undergone surgery on a groin problem and will miss the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has reportedly been playing through the issue for around five months, having pain killing injections before games.

Fernandez has been a mainstay of Chelsea’s midfield this season making 40 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

The club released a statement on Thursday evening confirming the World Cup winner had successfully undergone surgery and would miss the remainder of the season.

The statement read:

“Enzo Fernandez has today undergone successful surgery on a groin issue and will now begin a period of rehabilitation, sidelining him for the remainder of Chelsea’s 2023/24 season.

“The 23-year-old midfielder will work with the club’s medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham.”

The midfielder’s absence adds to Chelsea’s injury woes, with Fernandez joining Reece James, Levi Colwill, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Malo Gusto and Lesley Ugochukwu on the sidelines.

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Portuguese club Benfica for a then British record of £107m in January 2023, and has quickly established himself as one of the Blue’s key players.

The Argentina international stood out in Graham Potter’s struggling side last season, and has made improvements this season, despite coming in for criticism for his performances.

Mauricio Pochettino has used him in a variety of different midfield roles, including as a number ten, as well as his preferred deeper role.

Fernandez will watch on as his team-mates look to secure European football next season, with the Blues ninth in the table, three points behind Newcastle in seventh, and six behind Manchester United in sixth, albeit with a game in hand on their rivals.