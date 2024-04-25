Chelsea consider move for French international playing for European giants

Mike Maignan, the 28-year-old goalkeeper for AC Milan, is a target for Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are looking to strengthen the goalkeeping position in the summer transfer window, and they have their sights set on AC Milan’s Maignan, according to a report from Fichajes.

The Blues believe the French international, who is among the finest shot-stoppers in the world, could prove essential as they aim to come back to the top of English football.

Maignan has been a reliable player for Milan throughout the years and was instrumental during their Serie A winning season.

He has played in 42 games so far this season and has 15 clean sheets.

Despite the fact that his deal with the Italian giants expires in the summer of 2026, there is a good chance he will be moving during the next transfer window due to the high demand for his services.

In the most recent Milan derby, Chelsea reportedly watched Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez of Inter, and Mike Maignan of Milan, as reported by The Boot Room.

According to the report, Maignan has been a long-term target for the London club, and they see a chance to perhaps sign him this summer.

It looks like Milan may have trouble convincing Maignan to sign a longer deal.

Currently earning €2.8 million net each season, the former Lille player is requesting a significant wage increase for the renewal.

Chelsea receive major boost to sign Maignan

Milan plan to give him a pay increase in an attempt to retain him, but it might not be sufficient given the amount of uncertainty around the project and the identity of the next head coach.

Chelsea are interested in having Maignan at the club because they want a more reliable goalkeeper.

His addition will undoubtedly strengthen the team’s defense and provide a significant boost to the team.