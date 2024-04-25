Chelsea are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich at the end of the season.

The versatile German international is on their wish list ahead of the summer transfer window as per Fichajes and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign him.

Chelsea have spent a substantial amount of money to improve their midfield in recent windows. They have brought in players like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo for a combined fee of over £200 million.

However, they are still struggling to control games and someone like Kimmich could prove to be an invaluable addition. He will not only help them break up opposition attacks and shield the back four, but the 29-year-old will help them dictate the tempo of the game as well.

Kimmich is versatile enough to operate as a fullback as well as a defensive midfielder. His versatility will be a major asset for the Blues if they can get the deal done.

Will Joshua Kimmich join Chelsea?

The German international has already proven himself in the Bundesliga, and he could be tempted to try out a new challenge at the stage of his career. A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for him, and it will be interesting to see if he is open to joining Chelsea.

While there is no doubt that Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, they are likely to miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification for the next season and that could be a major issue when it comes to attracting elite players.

Kimmich is used to competing for trophies every season and he might not want to join a club like Chelsea right now. The Blues are going through a period of rebuilding and they are unlikely to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City right away.