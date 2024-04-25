Twist in Conor Gallagher story sees Tottenham installed as favourites for Chelsea ace

It’s been quite the season for Conor Gallagher at Chelsea.

Handed the captain’s armband in the absence of long-term injury absentees, Reece James and Ben Chilwell, the 24-year-old has taken to the responsibility like a duck to water.

In many games it’s appeared self-evident that the battling midfielder has had to drag his team-mates along with him, often being the best player on the pitch.

To that end, it’s difficult to understand why the Blues and Gallagher can’t seem to agree on the terms of a new contract.

Owner, Todd Boehly, has already seemingly made some very strange decisions during the course of his tenure, but shipping out the one player who has given everything for the club week in and week out would surely top the lot.

Tottenham in pole position for Conor Gallagher

Football Insider sources note how Gallagher rejected an earlier move away from Stamford Bridge but now appears to be amendable to the same.

That would suggest serious disharmony behind the scenes, which manifests itself in below par performances from the squad and poor results evidently following.

Newcastle were known to be interested, but the outlet ponder that Tottenham are now in a much better position to sign the player given their superior financial situation.

The Lilywhites have followed Gallagher for some while now, and signing him in time for next season would be a real coup.

He adds real energy and bite to his midfield role, and that’s something Tottenham have missed in key games this season.

With the European Championship ahead this summer, Ange Postecoglou might want to impress upon Daniel Levy the need to tie up a deal before the competition starts.

A decent performance in Germany from Gallagher would likely add a few more million pounds to his transfer fee, and whilst he’d be worth every penny, with his contract running out in a year’s time, Spurs should have the upper hand in contract negotiations.