Crystal Palace set £60m price tag on Eze and Olise amid interest from top Premier League clubs

Crystal Palace have set a hefty price tag of £60 million on their two highly sought-after players, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, amid growing interest from several Premier League clubs.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have recently shown keen interest in signing Eberechi Eze, with Spurs even making special gestures to accommodate his family.

Recent reports revealed that Eze’s representatives have been invited as special guests to attend the North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weeknd, following a similar gesture during a previous match against Palace last month.

Meanwhile Olise has also been attracting attention from other Premier League clubs, with Chelsea making a move for him last summer.

The Blues made a £35m bid for him, reportedly activating his release clause. However, the deal did not materialise, with Romano later revealing that Chelsea backed out fearing legal action from Palace who considered going to tribunal regarding the manner the Blues approached their French ace.

While it is reported that Chelsea are no longer interested in him, Manchester United have emerged as a potential destination for him, with a report claiming that Olise would be keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace slap £60m price-tag on star duo

It has now been reported by the BBC that Crystal Palace have slapped a £60m price tag on both Eze and Olise.

Both Eze and Olise signed new long-term contracts with Crystal Palace earlier this season, putting the club in a strong negotiating position.

Despite the interest from other clubs, reports indicate that both Eze and Olise are content at Palace and would only consider leaving for a better opportunity that allows them to showcase their abilities on the ball and display their attacking prowess.

The focus remains on waiting for the right move that benefits both players and aligns with their career ambitions.