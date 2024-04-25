Leicester City midfielder Wilfried Ndidi has been linked to the move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent in the summer and the Foxes are unlikely to offer him a contract extension. The player has been linked (h/t WeArePalace) with a move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace interested in securing his services.

The Eagles have done well to pick up some important points in their last few matches, and they are likely to survive relegation. They will need to improve their squad during the summer window and signing a combative midfielder should be one of their priorities.

The 27-year-old Leicester City midfielder will add defensive cover, physicality, and control in the middle of the park. He has played in the Premier League before with the Foxes and he should be able to adapt quickly and make an immediate impact at the London club if the transfer goes through.

Signing a player of his quality and experience of a free transfer would represent a major bargain for Crystal Palace and they should do everything in their power to get the deal done.

Meanwhile, the Foxes are pushing for promotion to the Premier League and they are currently on top of the Championship table. They will be one of the favourites to return to the top flight, and it will be interesting to see if they can replace Ndidi adequately. He has been a key player for them in recent seasons and they will have to replace him properly.

Oliver Glasner will be hoping to guide Crystal Palace to a respectable finish next season and he needs to improve his squad during the summer transfer window. Apart from a midfielder, Crystal Palace should look to bring in a reliable goal scorer as well.