Everton’s victory over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby not only provided a much-needed boost for the club but also reignited discussions about Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s potential return to the England squad.

Sean Dyche, Everton’s manager, was quick to praise the striker’s performance, suggesting that his display could catch the eye of Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024.

In Wednesday’s memorable 2-0 win at Goodison Park, Calvert-Lewin showcased his prowess by playing a pivotal role in dismantling Liverpool’s defence. His imposing presence and clinical finishing were evident as he notched the decisive second goal, securing a crucial three points for Everton in their battle against relegation.

The victory propelled Everton to 16th place, providing some breathing room above the relegation zone as they now sit eight points above Luton Town.

Despite facing injury setbacks in recent seasons, Calvert-Lewin’s performance against Liverpool served as a reminder of his quality and potential impact on the international stage.

Since making his debut for England in 2020 against Wales, the striker has tallied four goals in 11 appearances. However, his last outing for the Three Lions dates back to July 2021, with subsequent injuries affecting his availability and impacting his standing in the national team hierarchy.

Sean Dyche backs Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to get back into the England squad

Sean Dyche’s endorsement of Calvert-Lewin’s England prospects reflects the belief in the striker’s ability to compete at the highest level. Following the derby triumph over Liverpool, Dyche expressed his confidence in Calvert-Lewin’s chances of earning a recall to the national team setup.

“I said to him after the match, ‘That is the sort of performance that gets you back around the England squad’,” Dyche remarked, via Optus Sport. “It is too early yet, and I am not making any bold statements because Gareth Southgate has a lot of players to choose from, but certainly with that kind of performance, he should be recognised as a top centre-forward.”