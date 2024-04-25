Chelsea eye Champions League-winning manager but there may be one issue

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick as they weigh up the future of Mauricio Pochettino.

Flick won the Champions League during his time as Bayern boss, so seems like a strong candidate, though it seems, despite interest from the Blues, that he actually has his eyes on a possible role elsewhere, according to the Times.

Pochettino has not lived up to expectations since taking over at Stamford Bridge last summer, and one imagines the 5-0 defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday night may have put his job in real danger, even if nothing has been decided yet, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside.

Flick could be an upgrade on Pochettino, so he seems like a candidate worth looking at, but the Times suggest he’s not interested in the job, so that could be a problem.

Flick not convinced by Chelsea – will they have the same pull that they used to?

Other big names such as Roberto de Zerbi and Ruben Amorim are mentioned by the Times’ report, but if Flick isn’t keen on the Chelsea job, then how much of a struggle could it be to lure in other big names?

While CFC are a huge name with a great recent history, it’s clear that they’ve gone majorly downhill since previous owner Roman Abramovich had to sell the club, with things not going nearly as well under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

This could now mean top managers are reluctant to take over at Chelsea, as there will surely be plenty of other more tempting projects out there, with even the likes of Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United arguably now looking like safer options, even if there aren’t likely to be openings at any of those clubs any time soon.