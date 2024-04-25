Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest update on Manchester United’s interest in the potential signing of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong this summer.

The Red Devils could surely do with bringing in an upgrade on Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for next season, and Frimpong is undoubtedly one of the best around at the moment after his superb form for title-winning Leverkusen this season.

Still, it seems things have not yet advanced beyond what Romano has previously heard on the Frimpong to Man Utd stories, with the Italian journalist explaining that the Premier League giants have been monitoring the Dutchman for some time, but with nothing more concrete happening on that situation so far.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano reiterated once again what he knows about Frimpong and United, plus the 23-year-old’s release clause at Leverkusen.

Frimpong transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

“Some Manchester United fans have asked me about reports from some media outlets about United intensifying talks over Jeremie Frimpong, but I don’t really have an update from what I’ve said before,” Romano said.

“Man United have been scouting Frimpong for long time; he was already on the list before the World Cup in 2022. But Man United have not decided yet how much they want to invest on each position, this will be part of strategy in May and not now.

“Frimpong has a release clause, as already mentioned, so let’s see if United or any other club will decide to trigger it, but this will come later, as I understand nothing is happening now.”

MUFC fans will surely continue to keep an eye on this story, with Frimpong clearly a player on the club’s radar, even if it’s still a bit early for things to be going any further than that.

Still, the summer is not too far away now, so this seems like it will surely be one to watch in the next few weeks.