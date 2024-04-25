Gary Neville hails Arsenal star as best midfielder “in his position” ahead of north London derby

Gary Neville believes Martin Odegaard is the best midfielder “in his position” ahead of the north London derby on Sunday.

Odegaard has played a crucial role for the Gunners as they look to win the Premier League title, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists in all competition’s this season.

The 25-year-old delivered another impressive performance in the 5-0 win against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Martin Odegaard the best midfielder in his position?

The Norway international arrived in north London from Spanish giants Real Madrid, initially on loan in January 2021, before making the move permanent that summer.

Neville was asked about Arsenal’s overall performance on Tuesday night, and singled out the Norwegian for praise.

“Very good, excellent in fact”, he said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

“They were outstanding in that first 25 minutes against Aston Villa when we were there a couple of weeks ago, some of the football.

“And Odegaard is mesmerising at the moment, I think he’s become the best in that position in terms of the way in which he plays.”

Arsenal head to Tottenham on Sunday and Neville has warned the Gunners not to underestimate their rivals.

The Manchester United legend believes Mikel Arteta’s side can learn lessons from Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat to Everton on Wednesday night.

“Arsenal go to that amazing stadium and they’ve got to go and play”, Neville said.

“I was there a few years ago when there was a battle for the Champions League and Tottenham did them over and Arsenal didn’t handle it.

“It’s a very different Arsenal that’s going to go there on Sunday, a very robust and resilient Arsenal, but this will be a test.

“Arsenal cannot be shocked on Sunday, it’s potentially going to be a bloodbath in the first 15, 20 minutes, Tottenham fans don’t want Arsenal to win the league.

“It’s a big game on Sunday and it’s [Liverpool’s defeat to Everton] is a big lesson for Arsenal.

“If Arsenal were watching, which I suspect they were, they should look at that game, it’s not quite the same.

“Tottenham are a different football team to Everton, but the elements of making sure they’re ready, they don’t get caught out, making sure that away from home you respect the opposition and the crowd and what you could be up against if they get on top of you, the principles of playing away.

“Arsenal can’t forget that just because they’re a better football team and they’re in a better moment.”