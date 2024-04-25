Chelsea’s challenges both on and off the pitch continue to mount as the Blues face an injury setback ahead of their upcoming Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

Enzo Fernandez, a key midfielder for the West London-based club, is set to miss Chelsea’s weekend clash after grappling with a groin injury in recent weeks.

As per the Guardian, the Argentine midfielder will undergo surgery for the issue, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Fernandez’s absence adds to Chelsea’s woes, particularly considering his consistent presence in Mauricio Pochettino’s line-up throughout the campaign.

The 23-year-old has featured in 40 games, contributing with 7 goals and 3 assists, but has struggled to justify his hefty €121 million transfer fee since arriving at Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window last year. (Transfermarkt)

Despite his underwhelming debut season, Fernandez’s absence will be felt by Chelsea as they aim to improve their position in the Premier League standings in the final few games.

Fernandez’s immediate focus will be on his recovery from surgery, with hopes of returning in time to represent Argentina in the Copa America this summer.

Chelsea, who lost 5-0 to London rivals Arsenal on Tuesday, will hope to bounce back with a win against Aston Villa.