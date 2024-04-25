Injury blow for Chelsea: Midfielder will not play again this season after picking up a groin injury

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s challenges both on and off the pitch continue to mount as the Blues face an injury setback ahead of their upcoming Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

Enzo Fernandez, a key midfielder for the West London-based club, is set to miss Chelsea’s weekend clash after grappling with a groin injury in recent weeks.

As per the Guardian, the Argentine midfielder will undergo surgery for the issue, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Fernandez’s absence adds to Chelsea’s woes, particularly considering his consistent presence in Mauricio Pochettino’s line-up throughout the campaign.

The 23-year-old has featured in 40 games, contributing with 7 goals and 3 assists, but has struggled to justify his hefty €121 million transfer fee since arriving at Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window last year. (Transfermarkt)

Enzo has struggled since joining Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool “beginning to lose patience” with £75m rated star, with Barcelona interested
Officials in the spotlight again as pundit questions decision for Man City free-kick which Foden scores from
Shock contender emerges as possible David Moyes replacement

Despite his underwhelming debut season, Fernandez’s absence will be felt by Chelsea as they aim to improve their position in the Premier League standings in the final few games.

Fernandez’s immediate focus will be on his recovery from surgery, with hopes of returning in time to represent Argentina in the Copa America this summer.

Chelsea, who lost 5-0 to London rivals Arsenal on Tuesday, will hope to bounce back with a win against Aston Villa.

More Stories Enzo Fernandez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.