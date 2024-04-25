Inside Spain: Xavi Hernandez politics, Real Madrid eye Manchester City star and a legend leaves

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will stay at the club, as he explained on Thursday, 89 days after announcing his departure, and after 12 separate press conferences in which he said that his decision would not be changed.

In a press conference with President Joan Laporta, the pair explained that Xavi was feeling the confidence of the players, fans and board, while also finding renewed energy to carry on. Both claimed it was the best decision for the club, and Laporta claimed that he had the unanimous support of all at the club.

There has been no shortage of scorn poured on their version of events in Catalonia, with the board reportedly furious with Laporta, while Sporting Director Deco is thought to have been pushing for his exit. Xavi denies that he would have taken any money on his way out, but some reports have claimed that the threat of a pay off that Barcelona cannot afford is the main factor keeping him in a job.

Meanwhile Real Madrid arre enjoying the drama from the sidelines, having set the crisis wheels in motion with a 3-2 win in El Clasico. All but securing the La Liga title, via a stoppage time Jude Bellingham winner naturally, their full focus is now on the Champions League and Bayern Munich, with an 11-point lead at the top of the table.

Perhaps the most interesting stories coming out of Spain are regarding Manchester City. Amid rumours that City are preparing for the potential loss of Pep Guardiola in 2025, another Spanish sporting director is keen on Txiki Begiristain’s job, as he considers his future too. Meanwhile Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has also set his sights on one of City’s major stars for next summer.

©? A captain's speech. This is how @IkerMuniain10 told his teammates he'll be leaving Athletic at the end of the season. "I hope I've helped you all understand a bit more about the Athletic spirit and what it means to play for this badge every weekend." pic.twitter.com/qkuB9zUJLn — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) April 24, 2024

Athletic Club legend Iker Muniain has announced he will leave the club after nearly 20 years, having debuted at 16, and lifted the Copa del Rey this season – bowing out in style. The Basques have been plenty busy though, as they look to sign Girona star Ivan Martin, and pay a 16-year-old Villarreal talent and his agent €10m to sign for them. Not a bad number for someone in the under-19s.

The Rafael Benitez return to Spain continues to get worse – this week players agreed to the idea that going from the ex-Liverpool and Everton coach to former B team coach Claudio Giraldez was a bit like going from Jose Mourinho to Guardiola.