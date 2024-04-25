John Terry wants Chelsea midfielder to become permanent club captain

Chelsea legend John Terry has made a suggestion about the player he would most want to see wear the armband at the club.

He said on “Up Front with Simon Jordan” that he thinks there is a member of the team that leads in a style he respects and gives it everything week in week out.

With club captain Reece James missing most part of the season with an injury, Ben Chilwell and Conor Gallagher have assumed the responsibility of leading the team.

Chilwell himself has been unavailable regularly, either because of fitness issues or because of his form.

Gallagher has shouldered the responsibility of leading the team and his leadership qualities and performances have impressed fans and former defender Terry.

The Chelsea legend said:

“I like Conor. I’ve known him since he was a young kid. Seeing him now as a Chelsea fan, I look and go ‘if there’s one player I want to represent and wear the armband it’s him for me.

“I think he’s a very good player. They’re still nurturing, if I’m a fan and watching right now, I want a player who gives absolutely everything, and Conor does that. He has the quality as well, but he’s the one pushing and driving this team in a different way to how I would have as captain.”

The England international has played in 31 Premier League games for the Blues this season, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

Gallagher has been in fine form for Chelsea

In an underwhelming season for the club, Gallagher has been one of their best players.

It would not be unfair to say that behind Cole Palmer, he has been Chelsea’s best player this season.

However, his future is still uncertain at the club with Chelsea looking to cash in on him in order to ease their financial difficulties.

Newcastle United and Tottenham have been mentioned as Gallagher’s next potential destination.