Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to move on in the summer.

The 27-year-old’s contract comes to an end in the summer and the Championship outfit are unlikely to offer him a new deal.

The former Manchester City striker has not been a regular starter for the promotion hopefuls and he has started just ten games for them in the league, scoring five goals.

According to Dean Jones, the player has interest from Turkey and Trabzonspor could be willing to provide him with an exit route. It will be interesting to see if the striker is ready to join them.

The Foxes are currently pushing for a return to the Premier League and they are four points clear at the top of the table. They will need better players at their disposal in the top flight next year and it makes sense to let Iheanacho move on.

In addition to that, Jones claims that the striker is one of the highest earners at the club. His departure will lessen their wage bill as well.

The 27-year-old has a lot of football left in him and he should look to join a club where he will get ample first-team opportunities. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career.

Signing him on a free transfer could be a coup for Trabzonspor. It remains to be see whether they can agree on a contract with the player. The Turkish outfit might not be able to afford his Leicester wages and the player might need to take a pay cut in order for the move to go through.