Klopp trying deflection tactics as he blames Man United for Liverpool’s poor form

Though Liverpool’s season hasn’t entirely collapsed, the Reds have gone from winning a possible quadruple under Jurgen Klopp to looking likely to have the Carabao Cup as their only silverware this season.

Knocked out of the FA Cup thanks to a last-minute goal from Amad Diallo, Klopp’s squad have since gone on to lose to Atalanta in the Europa League and see their Premier League form to suffer to such an extent that they might only be regarded as third favourites for the title now, despite leading the pack not so long ago.

The romantic end to the German’s tenure that surely everyone of a Reds persuasion was hoping for now appears to be nothing more than a pipe dream, even if Klopp himself always wants to look on the positive side of things.

Klopp looking for excuses for Liverpool form

It ain’t over till it’s over after all, and Liverpool could still win the title, although it is unlikely.

In the wake of their most recent defeat, a crushing Merseyside derby loss to Everton which was Klopp’s first against the Toffees since taking charge, the Reds manager has sought to deflect the blame for what’s happened over the past few games.

“It’s long ago now but I blame the Manchester United game a little when you play really well, with all those chances and don’t get anything for it,” he said to reporters after the match including representatives from CaughtOffside.

“And that is really bad. Since then we create but don’t score often enough. That doesn’t help.”

Perhaps Klopp’s words hint at a more fragile mental state than some of the players would have you believe.

The German’s ‘mentality monsters’ saying became a phrase that Liverpool lapped up in the glory days, but they’re anything but that at the moment.

Senior players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robinson and even captain, Virgil van Dijk, just haven’t been at it of late, and once that air of invincibility disappears, it’s very hard to get it back.

Seeking to blame a defeat in a game which was there for the taking as the major reason for Liverpool’s mini-collapse is an odd explanation indeed.