Leeds United find themselves in a promising position for promotion to the Premier League next season, with the Whites currently sitting in 2nd place on the Championship table with 90 points, just 4 points behind leaders Leicester City.

Under the guidance of manager Daniel Farke, hopes are high among fans of returning to the English top flight, with the entire squad surpassing expectations.

One player who has particularly stood out this season is left winger Crysencio Summerville, who recently clinched the Player of the Season award.

The Netherlands international has been in outstanding form, contributing significantly to Leeds’ campaign with 20 goals and 10 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Summerville’s remarkable improvement this season is evident, specially considering he managed only 4 goals in the previous campaign.

However, despite his impressive performances and positive attitude on the pitch, the 22-year-old has faced challenges in the past, particularly regarding his attitude in training.

Gaston Taument calls Summerville lazy

Former Feyenoord coach Gaston Taument recently discussed Summerville’s training attitude, acknowledging the player’s technical prowess and talent while highlighting occasional lapses in effort during training sessions.

Taument emphasised the importance of consistency and dedication in training, noting that while Summerville possesses exceptional technical abilities, maintaining consistent effort is crucial for continued growth and development.

He told The Athletic:

“He’s been a very good player from the start when he was also little. Everybody was a big fan because he was very technical, but he wasn’t so strong.

“But in Holland, it doesn’t matter so much. The first thought is about technique: how good is it? And Crysensio had a lot of it, very technical. I worked with him a lot.

“When we were training — and this is how it is sometimes because kids are kids — he could be a bit lazy. He knows I would say that about him.

“The guys trained four times a week, we wanted focus and effort 100 per cent. Sometimes, he would train on 70 per cent. You could see it, you knew it was happening.”

Summerville’s journey to Leeds United began in the summer of 2020 when he made the switch from Feyenoord U19 to Leeds U21 for a transfer fee of €1.5 million.

Since then, he has made significant strides in his career, establishing himself as a key player for Leeds United’s promotion push.