Liverpool “beginning to lose patience” with £75m rated star, with Barcelona interested

Liverpool could be prepared to sell Luis Diaz this summer according to reports, with Barcelona interested.

This summer will see a lot of change at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp departing, and Feyenoord’s Arne Slot close to being confirmed as the Red’s next manager.

There have been reports several senior players could move on following Klopp’s departure, with Virgil van Dijk, Mohammed Salah and Diaz all linked with moves away.

Liverpool to cash in on Dias this summer?

Dias has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 33 Premier League appearances with Liverpool pushing Arsenal and Manchester City for the title.

The Colombian joined Liverpool from Portuguese side Porto in January 2022, with the club beating Tottenham to his signature.

Diaz was electric when he first arrived at Anfield, but his end product hasn’t always been up to scratch, and he certainly hasn’t got close to producing the numbers Sadio Mane used to.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo have reported Liverpool are “beginning to lose patience” with the 27-year-old, who is a target for Spanish giants Barcelona.

The report claims Xavi’s side are looking for a “pure winger” and Diaz fits the bill, with the Catalans prepared to move if the winger becomes available.

Paris Saint Germain have also been linked with a move for the Colombia international as they seek a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is set to leave the club this summer.

The Daily Telegraph reported last month that Liverpool value Diaz at around £75m, which given Barcelona’s financial situation, would surely be out of reach for the Spanish giants.

Liverpool’s title hopes suffered a potentially fatal blow after losing 2-0 to rivals Everton on Wednesday night, with Klopp’s men looking to get back on track when they travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham in the early kick off on Saturday.