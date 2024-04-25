Liverpool Transfer News: Reds targeting £50m rated centre-back

Liverpool are set to step into the market in the summer to strengthen their defense.

Even after competing for the Premier League title this season, Jurgen Klopp’s men have struggled defensively.

They’ve conceded more goals than Arsenal and Manchester City this season, which shows they need to add more quality in their defense to compete with those teams.

The Reds have kept just 9 clean sheets in the league this season, significantly behind Arsenal’s 16.

Their Europa League defeat against Atalanta at Anfield was another reminder that the Merseyside club need a new face in their defense.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has now confirmed that Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Willian Pacho is a target for the Reds.

Big changes are expected at Liverpool

At Liverpool, a lot of changes are expected this summer, with additions anticipated in a number of positions.

Along with some members of his coaching staff, Jurgen Klopp is set to leave the club.

Due to his ongoing injury problems this season, Thiago Alcantara is most likely going to be leaving, while Joel Matip’s ACL injury makes any contract extension more difficult.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate’s regular injuries are concerning and Virgil van Dijk, who is 32-years-old now, is not getting any younger.

According to Di Marzio, the Merseyside club is showing a lot of interest in Pacho, a 22-year-old who is having an impressive Bundesliga season with Frankfurt.

Liverpool need a left sided centre-back in their squad

The Reds’ defense lack a left-footed centre-back like the Ecuadorian international.

Considering these elements, it makes sense and is likely that Liverpool’s recruitment staff is strongly looking at defensive reinforcements.

In order to guarantee consistency and continuity in their defense for the upcoming season, strengthening the centre-back position is imperative.

Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Quansah, and Joe Gomez are the four right-footed centre-back that Klopp have used this season.

Signing a young, left-footed defender may be a wise decision from the Premier League club.