European club slap massive £129 million price tag on Man City target

Manchester City are reportedly considering a summer approach for AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.

Set for an important summer window and one that could define his next career move, AC Milan’s number 10, according to a recent report from Fichajes, is wanted by Pep Guardiola’s treble winners

The Portuguese winger wouldn’t come cheap though. After recently penning a new deal with the Italian side, Leao, 24, is among football’s most expensive players and is valued at around £80 million (TM).

Man City transfer news: AC Milan demanding huge Rafael Leao fee

However, adamant not to engage in any negotiations for less than £129 million, AC Milan appear defiant in extracting maximum value from their star man.

The winger’s sky-high price tag comes as little surprise. Clubs from all around Europe are always looking to capitalise on the wealth available from Premier League clubs and Manchester City in particular — although the Cityzens do have a decent record when it comes to smart transfer dealings.

Nevertheless, with Leao set to be the subject of strong transfer speculation, fans would be wise to expect this one to rumble on well into the summer window.

Since joining the Rossoneri from French side Lille in 2019, the talented 24-year-old, who has four years left on his contract, has scored 56 goals and registered 49 assists in 205 games in all competitions.