Man United set to turn their focus towards experienced England hit-man this summer

Given that they’re the only club in the top seven of the Premier League to have a single digit goal difference (+1), it’s clear that Man United need a striker as a priority signing this summer.

The Red Devils have struggled massively in front of goal throughout 2023/24, the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial et al managing a paltry 51 goals this season.

Even Luton Town, who are third bottom of the table at present, have 47 and have lost almost double the amount of games that United have.

Erik ten Hag has evidently been unable to inspire confidence in his front line and, as a result, the club are going to have a real struggle to the end of the season to ensure that they make it into the Europa League.

Man United running the rule over Ivan Toney

Were they to only make it as far as Europa Conference League qualification, that would be a huge embarrassment for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the entire club.

Though the ECL is still a European competition, and it’s likely that some would try and accentuate the positives, it is still the third tier trophy.

As storied an outfit as United shouldn’t be anywhere near competing in it, but such is their predicament at present.

According to 90Min, the club plan to address their striking needs this summer and as such have targeted Brentford’s England international hit-man, Ivan Toney.

The Bees striker could be available for around the £50m mark, though he too will need to up his goals output.

After scoring four in his first five games back after his ban for illegal betting per WhoScored, he hasn’t found the net in his last eight.

That’s hardly the form of a striker that can get an underperforming outfit like United out of the hole that they currently find themselves in.