Man United eyeing German manager with West Ham United also interested

Premier League clubs Manchester United and West Ham United are both reportedly looking for new managers at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag at Man United and David Moyes at West Ham have both endured difficult seasons.

Even though Man United have made it to the final of the FA Cup and they could still finish their season with silverware, their performances in the Champions League and the Premier League have been well below par.

As for Moyes, the Scotsman has not entirely had a disastrous season for the Hammers. However, his defensive approach and pragmatic playing style is unpopular with the club’s fans.

To address that issue and in order to take the club to the next level, the London club is looking for a new manager.

According to a report in Teamtalk, Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic is attracting interest from both Man United and West Ham.

Both the clubs are determined to get a new manager before the start of next season and Terzic is one of the managers who has caught their attention.

The 41-year-old is considered one of the best young managers in football right now.

Terzic has earned praise for his playing style and management

His attacking playing style has impressed a number of clubs around Europe, while his performance with the German giants is there for everyone to see.

Terzic has taken Dortmund to the semifinal of the Champions League this season, after knocking out Atletico Madrid in the previous round.

The Hammers might have an edge over Man United should both the clubs look to appoint Terzic.

He spent two years at West Ham as an assistant manager of Slaven Bilic.

Barcelona were also keen on the Man United target

The report states that even Barcelona were interested in the Dortmund manager and he was one of the names being considered to replace Xavi.

However, the Spaniard is now staying at the Camp Nou, which should come as a boost to West Ham and Man United.

The German-Croatian manager is well-known for his development of young players and bringing the best out of them.

After losing two hugely important players in Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, the young manager has still managed to keep the Bundesliga club competitive.