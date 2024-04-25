Man United working on summer deal potentially worth £20 million

Manchester United are hopeful they can secure an additional £20 million ahead of next season.

The Red Devils are reportedly in talks over extending their pre-season tour of the United States in order to generate more revenue.

Following the FA’s decision to scrap FA Cup replays and extend the summer break for top-flight players, United’s decision-makers, according to Football Insider, are working to make their pre-season US tour longer.

Man United in talks over extended pre-season tour

Talks are reportedly ongoing over the possibility of adding more friendly matches as well as finalising venues and sponsorships.

Despite pre-season tournaments being a popular addition before the Premier League kicks off on August 17, the Red Devils are believed to have opted against participating in a tournament and will instead look to play individual friendlies against teams from around the world.

The club have already announced friendlies against Arsenal and Liverpool but there is now an expectation that even more will be added as the club look to raise significantly more funds than originally anticipated.

The Community Shield will take place like normal; one week before the start of the 2024-25 Premier League season.