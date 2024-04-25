Man United ready to offload attacking duo including multi-million-pound flop

Man United are set for an important summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to be one of the country’s busiest clubs with multiple players set to depart before some fresh faces are bought in.

While the long-term futures of many first-team players remain up in the air, according to a recent report from the Mirror, two key players the club have already decided on are Antony and Marcus Rashford.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils to cash in on Antony and Marcus Rashford

The club, despite the pair being full internationals, are ‘ready to cut their losses’ and will sanction their sales should their demands be met.

For Antony, his first two years at Old Trafford have been underwhelming, to say the least. The Brazilian has failed to live up to the hype following his £86 million (Sky Sports) move from Ajax in 2022, and Rashford’s woes are well-reported. Since the start of last season, the pair have managed just 28 Premier League goals combined.

And although the majority of those goals have come from Rashford, the English winger has been a shadow of the player he used to be with his body language suggesting he’s unhappy at the club.

Consequently, preparing for the 26-year-old’s exit, United are said to be ready to sell their academy starlet ‘for the right price’. Spurs and Arsenal have both been linked with a move for the 25-year-old in the past but the pair’s current level of interest remains unknown.