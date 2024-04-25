Manchester City delivered a commanding performance at the Amex stadium, brushing aside Brighton 4-0 to maintain the pressure on rivals Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

The victory came hot on the heels of Arsenal’s impressive 5-0 dismantling of Chelsea earlier in the week, ensuring the battle at the top remains intense.

From the outset, Brighton showed promise, but it was Manchester City who seized control, with Kevin De Bruyne’s sublime diving header in the 17th minute setting the tone for a dominant display.

Phil Foden further bolstered City’s lead with two finishes before the halftime whistle, while Julian Alvarez added a goal in the second half, ending his recent scoring drought.

Alan Smith in awe of Kyle Walker

While De Bruyne and Foden will rightfully capture much of the limelight for their contributions, it was Kyle Walker who caught the eye of Sky Sports co-commentator Alan Smith with a standout performance.

“He’s loving it up this right-hand side. He’s like a steam train! No sign of him looking tired at the moment,” Smith stated.

Facing off against Brighton’s young left-back Valentin Barco, Walker enjoyed a stellar outing, showcasing his attacking prowess and defensive solidity. The England international, who has faced scrutiny at times, rose to the occasion with a display reminiscent of his best form.

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker sets personal record in Brighton win

Walker’s impact was evident as he provided two assists, demonstrating his ability to influence proceedings from the right flank. Barring in mind the 33-year-old has played well over 380 Premier League games in his career, Thursday night was the first time he’s recorded two assists in a game.

His first assist came courtesy of a pinpoint cross to De Bruyne, who expertly headed the ball into the back of the net. In the second half, Walker’s intelligent run and precise pass set up Alvarez for City’s fourth goal, showcasing his versatility and awareness.

Manchester City’s comprehensive victory not only keeps them in the title race but also underscores the depth and talent within Pep Guardiola’s squad. With players like Walker stepping up when called upon, City remain formidable contenders as they strive to reclaim the Premier League crown.