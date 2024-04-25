Manchester United’s pursuit of Crystal Palace’s rising star, Michael Olise, seems to be intensifying as reports suggest that the Red Devils may need to shell out at least £60 million to secure his signature.

The French under-21 international has been a standout performer for Crystal Palace this season, despite missing a significant portion of the campaign due to injury.

Olise’s impressive stats speak for themselves, with seven goals and four assists in just 925 Premier League minutes. His recent stellar performance, including a goal and an assist in the 5-2 win over West Ham United, has only added fuel to the transfer rumors surrounding him.

The interest from Manchester United isn’t new. Back in January, it was reported that Olise was on United’s radar as a top transfer target. However, negotiations could not take place due to the investment ratification process. Now, with the investment secured, Manchester United seem poised to make a move for the talented midfielder.

Manchester United leading race to sign Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise

But United aren’t the only club eyeing the 22-year-old. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea and Manchester City have also expressed interest in the youngster in the past. However, it appears that the Red Devils are leading the race, with reports suggesting that a potential summer swoop could be on the cards.

The reported £60 million price tag, per the BBC, may seem steep, but for a player of Olise’s caliber and potential, it could prove to be a worthwhile investment for Manchester United. His versatility, creativity, and eye for goal make him a valuable asset for any top-tier club looking to strengthen its midfield.