Newcastle are eyeing a stunning move for Real Madrid star

Newcastle United is reportedly eyeing a sensational move to sign Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

The Magpies have joined the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, and Arsenal in the race for the 28-year-old defender.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Mendy’s future at Real Madrid appears uncertain.

While there have been no indications of a contract extension, his availability could lead to a cut-price deal for potential suitors.

Previously valued at £60 million, Mendy’s price tag has reportedly diminished due to the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation.

This development has piqued the interest of Newcastle, who are monitoring the defender with a view to a potential transfer in the upcoming window.

Newcastle’s newfound financial backing positions them as contenders to secure Mendy’s signature.

However, adherence to Financial Fair Play (FFP) and Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) necessitates the club to balance the books which is why they will have to sell players to raise additional funds for transfers.

Newcastle considering selling a big player this summer

It has been reported that Newcastle are reportedly considering the sale of Miguel Almiron in the summer to comply with these regulations.

Additionally, Alexander Isak has been linked with a move away, with Barcelona reportedly expressing interest in the forward.

The potential signing of Mendy would signal Newcastle’s ambition to bolster their squad with top-tier talent as they continue to strengthen under new ownership.

With competition from other Premier League giants, the Magpies will be eager to secure Mendy’s services and reinforce their defensive line ahead of the new season.