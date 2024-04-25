Newcastle star’s release clause will only be active for one month this summer

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes’ release clause will only be valid from the last week of May to the beginning of the last week of June.

The Brazilian has been a revelation since joining the Magpies from French side Lyon in January 2022.

The 26-year-old has made 45 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring four goals and providing eight assists.

Guimaraes release clause only active for a month

The Brazil international penned a new five year deal last October to extend his stay at St James’s Park until 2028.

The contract has a release clause of £100m and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now revealed the details.

Taking to X he said: “Bruno Guimarães’ release clause will be valid from the last week of May to the beginning of the last week of June.

“£100m release clause is only valid for that month, in July/August, Newcastle would have total control of price and potential negotiations.”

The Brazilian has been attracting interest from some of Europe’s top club’s ahead of the summer transfer now.

The Newcastle star has been linked with a move to Manchester City and French giants Paris Saint Germain in recent weeks.

Potential suitors now know they have a one month window to sign the Brazilian for £100m, and after that Newcastle will decide the price.

Eddie Howe’s men have a lot to play for in the last six games of the season as they look to qualify for Europe for the second consecutive season.

The Magpies currently sit seventh in the league, three points behind Manchester United in sixth, following their 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

The race for the Europa League is really tight, with Chelsea only three points behind Howe’s men having played a game less.

Newcastle host Sheffield United on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways, before travelling to Burnley the following weekend.