Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly a candidate to take charge of Canada’s national men’s team.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Nizaar Kinsella, who claims the former Manchester United boss is on the country’s list of possible managers along with American coach and former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch.

After dismissing John Herdman from his role as national manager last year, Canada’s footballing authority is now on the lookout for a permanent successor as they prepare to co-host the 2026 World Cup along with the United States and Mexico.

And while the race to take charge of the Maple Leafs remains wide open, Solskjaer, 51, who has not been in a job since he left the Old Trafford hot seat in November 2021, is a strong contender to return to the dugout.

According to Kinsella, there are other names on Canada’s wishlist so it’s not a foregone conclusion that Norway’s Solskjaer will be the final choice of tactican.

Nevertheless, the 51-year-old has proven he is capable of managing at such a level — during his three years in charge of the Red Devils, Solskjaer, who is currently working as a match analyst for UEFA, averaged 1.79 points per game and guided the Premier League giants to the 2020-21 Europa League final.