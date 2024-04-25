Manchester City’s recent 4-0 victory over Brighton showcased their prowess even in the absence of Erling Haaland. Despite concerns over his injury, the team’s performance remained stellar, with key players like Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden leading the charge.

De Bruyne’s sublime diving header set the tone early for Manchester City’s dominance, followed by Foden’s impressive brace, marking his 50th and 51st Premier League goals. Julian Alvarez also contributed with a goal in the second half, highlighting the team’s depth and versatility in attack.

Although Haaland’s absence may raise eyebrows, City manager Pep Guardiola remains optimistic about the situation. Despite statistics suggesting the team performs better without Haaland, Guardiola reiterated his preference for having the Norwegian striker available.

Pep Guardiola provides injury update on Manchester City’s Erling Haaland

Guardiola’s recent conversation with Haaland indicates a positive outlook regarding the player’s recovery. “I prefer to have Erling at my disposal than to not have him,” stated Guardiola to Sky Sports, reflecting on the striker’s importance to the team’s success.

With early victory over Brighton assured, this allowed Guardiola to rotate key players, ensuring they remain fresh for upcoming fixtures, including a challenging match against Nottingham Forest. Guardiola emphasised the importance of proper rest and preparation, acknowledging the potential challenges posed by Nottingham Forest’s speed and agility.

He explained to Sky Sports, “After we have the next two games against Wolves and Fulham we have long weeks. But this will be a tricky one because Nottingham [Forest] are so fast and we have to prepare well.”