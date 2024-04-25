Roy Keane and Ian Wright recently squared off over Manchester United’s talisman Bruno Fernandes, the sparks flew higher than a last-minute winner at Old Trafford.

Fernandes, the maestro in the heart of Manchester United’s midfield, has been the subject of admiration and critique alike. With a knack for finding the net and driving his team forward, he’s become the beacon of hope in a tumultuous season for the Red Devils.

Ian Wright, never one to shy away from expressing his views, lauded Fernandes for his winning mentality. “I think Bruno is a winner,” Wright asserted via the Stick To Football podcast, acknowledging the Portuguese’s relentless drive on the pitch. But his praise didn’t sit well with the legendary Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane.

Roy Keane roasts Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Keane exclaimed: “He’s won nothing in his career, he’s 29 years of age. What has he won in his career?”

While acknowledging the talent, Keane questioned Fernandes’s ability to elevate his teammates. “Does he help people out and does he make others around him better? The answer is 100 per cent no,” Keane declared, throwing down the gauntlet in his trademark no-nonsense style.

For Keane, who captained Manchester United to numerous triumphs, leadership isn’t just about individual brilliance; it’s about inspiring and empowering those around you. In his eyes, Fernandes falls short in this aspect.

As the Portuguese international continues to dazzle and divide opinion, one thing remains certain: his impact on Manchester United cannot be understated. Whether he’s lifting them with a last-minute goal or rallying them with his fiery spirit, Fernandes embodies the perfect balance of talent, leadership, and determination.