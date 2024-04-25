Tottenham player has decided where he wants to play next season

Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old winger has struggled for regular game time at the North London club with just two starts in the league this season and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time. A move away from Tottenham would be ideal for all parties. The North London outfit need to bring in attacking reinforcements and the proceeds from his departure will help them improve the squad.

The Spaniard has been linked with a return to his former club Sevilla at the end of the season and a report from Estadio Deportivo claims that he is prepared to reject other clubs in order to return to Spain with Sevilla.

Bryan Gil available on a bargain

Tottenham have reportedly set an asking price of around €7-8 million. Gil was regarded as one of the finest young prospects in Spanish football before he moved to the Premier League, and the reported asking price could prove to be a major bargain for him.

He has plenty of time to get his career back on track with regular football and he could develop into a key player for Sevilla in the coming seasons. He will add flair, creativity, and goals from the flanks. He is versatile enough tp operate in the central attacking midfield role as well.

It will be interesting to see if Sevilla are prepared to pay the asking price for him at the end of the season. They will need to improve their attacking unit in the summer and the 23-year-old seems like the ideal acquisition.

Clubs like Feyenoord and Real Sociedad are keen on signing the talented young winger as well, but the player is clearly intent on a return to his former club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.