Tottenham Hotspur signed Lucas Bergvall from Djurgarden during the January transfer window.

The Swedish midfielder snubbed the opportunity to join Barcelona in order to join the North London club.

According to a report from Fotboll Direkt, the Premier League side offered him substantial wages in order to get the deal done. Although the move was not motivated by money, according to the player’s former coach Peter Kisfaludy, the pay rise must have played a part in convincing the player.

The midfielder is reportedly earning SEK 22m per year (£1.6m per season) at the English club.

Bergvall is regarded as one of the finest midfield talents in European football right now and he is expected to develop into a key player for Spurs in the coming seasons.

The player was loaned back to Djurgarden after the completion of the deal and he will join up with his new club at the end of the season.

Bergvall is expected to be a part of the first-team squad at Spurs and it remains to be seen whether he can adapt to English football quickly and establish himself as a starter for the club.

Tottenham are building for the future

Tottenham have signed a number of exciting young players in recent windows and Bergvall should prove to be another quality long-term investment for them. The young playmaker will look to make his mark in English football and help Spurs win trophies in the coming seasons.

A move to the Premier League is a major step up for him and he has the quality to thrive in English football.

Spurs need a quality midfielder like him who can carry the ball forward, and add creativity and control in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will be thoroughly disappointed to have missed out on the player.