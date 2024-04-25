Tottenham are set to make a £45m offer for striker Ange wants next season

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou wants to sign a striker in the summer transfer window.

The North London club are still looking to replace Harry Kane, who left the club last summer to join Bayern Munich.

According to GiveMeSport, Spurs could test Brentford’s resolve with a £45m offer for their striker Ivan Toney.

After serving an eight-month ban for violating gambling regulations, Toney has just returned, but this summer may see a significant change in his career.

The England international has been linked with a move away from Brentford, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal all among admirers of the striker.

As per the report in GiveMeSport, Tottenham may have an opportunity to make a move for the England striker since both Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly cooled their interest in him recently.

The 28-year-old’s deal is valid until 2025. The report states that Tottenham may test the market at £45 million but are hesitant to pay Brentford’s £60 million asking price for the center-forward in the summer transfer window.

Sky Sports reported that the Bees were interested in seeking almost £100 million for Toney during the January transfer window, although that amount may have dropped since then.

Tottenham target wants move away from Brentford

Toney expressed his desire to play for a “top club” and leave Brentford in the near future in an interview with Sky Sports conducted during the January transfer window.

“You can never predict when is the right time to move elsewhere, but I think it’s obvious I want to play for a top club,” he said.

“Everybody wants to play for a top club, that is fighting for titles. Whether it’s this January that is the right time for a club to come in and pay the right money, who knows? But my main focus is to do what I do on the pitch and let the background work take care of itself.”

Brentford have reportedly started planning for life without Toney with the Premier League club looking at potential replacements of the prolific attacker.