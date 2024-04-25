Tottenham open talks to sign €35 million-rated defender this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Italian league and his performances have caught the attention of AC Milan and Napoli as well.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham have already opened talks to sign the defender at the end of the season and he’s likely to cost around €35 million.

Spurs certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to pay the asking price. It is no secret that Tottenham need more quality and depth in their defensive unit.

Although they signed Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin in the summer, Ange Postecoglou has recently admitted that they need another central defender.

Alessandro Buongiorno would improve Tottenham

The Italian defender can operate as a centre back as well as a left back. He will add defensive cover, versatility, and composure to the Tottenham backline. Buongiorno is quite impressive with the ball at his feet and his distribution skills will help Tottenham build from the back. His ability to slot into multiple roles will also be an added bonus.

The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality and the Italian could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons. He has the physicality and the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League. The opportunity to play for a big club like Tottenham will be an exciting option for him and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Tottenham must look to improve their squad in the summer if they want to win trophies in the coming seasons. The 24-year-old will help them tighten up at the back and his arrival will also allow Postecoglou to rotate key players like Van de Ven and Destiny Udogie more often.