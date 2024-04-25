Exclusive: Bundesliga club ready to trigger Brighton star’s €20m clause to complete permanent transfer

Stuttgart are ready to make Deniz Undav’s move to the club permanent after initially signing him on loan from Brighton last summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Stuttgart are now planning to trigger the option to make Undav’s transfer permanent for €20million, and the deal should go through once the club has confirmed qualification for the Champions League.

Undav didn’t get many opportunities at Brighton, but he’s impressed in his spell in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions in total.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Undav is also happy to stay at Stuttgart permanently, though he wants to be one of the club’s highest earners if he does commit to a permanent deal.

Undav transfer should go through without an issue

Personal terms between Stuttgart and the 27-year-old are not expected to be an issue, so provided Stuttgart get Champions League qualification wrapped up, this looks like it will be a done deal before too long.

There is, however, also understood to be interest from other Bundesliga clubs, as well as teams in Serie A, so that could remain a situation to watch in case things with Stuttgart don’t go as planned.

Brighton have sold a lot of star players down the years, but one imagines the club’s fans won’t see this departure as too much of a blow, with the German forward simply not doing enough in the time he spent with the Seagulls to justify being kept on.

A move to Stuttgart looks like it suits all parties, as Brighton can raise money from his exit, while the player gets a move to a club where he seems happier, and like a better fit, and where he can likely play Champions League football next season.