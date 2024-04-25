Manchester United reportedly have six transfer targets in mind for the summer, including some big names from the Premier League and the Bundesliga.

The Red Devils need to majorly revamp their squad after a difficult season, with Erik ten Hag’s future also looking likely to be the subject of some debate, while the club will likely have a long list of current players that they’d be prepared to sell.

According to the Daily Mirror, a long list of big names could leave Old Trafford this summer, while Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is one of their targets from the Premier League, along with Wolves duo Pedro Neto and Joao Gomes.

MUFC could also look to raid the German top flight for some star names, with the Mirror mentioning Bayer Leverkusen pair Jeremie Frimpong and Edmond Tapsoba as being on their radar, along with Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen.

Man Utd transfers – what can we expect from the Red Devils under INEOS?

United have made a lot of big mistakes in the transfer marker in recent years, with a lack of a coherent recruitment strategy seeing them splash the cash on a long list of flops since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement back in 2013.

Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Antony are just some of the big names who’ve failed to live up to their potential despite arriving for big fees, and the club will need to do better this year if they are to become serious top four contenders again.

Branthwaite, Neto and Gomes look like smart options to come in as they’ve already proven themselves in England, while Leverkusen duo Frimpong and Tapsoba could be fine options as well as they’ve tasted title success in the Bundesliga this term.

It will be interesting to see if INEOS and new key figures like Jason Wilcox can see United improve when it comes to major transfer decisions this summer.