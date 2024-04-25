(Video) – Jamie Redknapp praises “elusive” performance of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden

Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne were once again brilliant for Manchester City as they beat Brighton to move one point behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Foden scored twice in a man of the match performance, whilst De Bruyne opened the scoring with a rare headed goal.

Julian Alvarez scored City’s fourth as they made it 30 games unbeaten in all competitions, winning 24 of those.

The England international now has 16 goals in the league, whilst the Belgian has registered 20 goal contributions, despite missing the first half of the season.

After the game Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp praised the pair, describing it as amazing to watch Foden, and labelling De Bruyne a genius.

City have five games remaining and know if they win all their games they will become the first side in Premier League history to win the title four years in a row.

Watch: Jamie Redknapp praises performances of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden

