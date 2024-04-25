(Video) – Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden react to Brighton win

Manchester City moved a point behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier Leauge with victory against Brighton on Thursday night.

City ran out 4-0 winners on the south coast, with Phil Foden scoring twice, and Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez also on the scoresheet.

Foden’s brace means he’s now scored 50 Premier League goals at just 23 years of age, with 16 coming this season.

City’s win means they are 30 games unbeaten in all competitions, winning 24 of those matches.

De Bruyne opened the scoring with a brilliant header, and he now has 20 goal contributions this campaign, despite missing the first half of it through injury.

After the game the Belgian didn’t think City made a statement with the win, instead labelling it as a “nice game.”

Foden described City’s attacking play in the first half as frightening as they raced into a 3-0 lead.

Watch Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden’s full reaction to the Brighton win